Identifies Growth-Stage Companies Focusing on Key Areas Including 5G, AI, Consumer Experience, Data Analytics, IoT, Media and Entertainment and Security

The GSMA today launched the "GSMA 100", a global innovation discovery initiative designed to identify and advance the next generation of connectivity and digital services. Comprised of the world's most promising growth-stage companies and selected by mobile operators and investment partners, the GSMA 100 represents operator innovation priorities in key areas such as 5G and networking; artificial intelligence and machine learning; consumer experience; data and analytics; the Internet of Things; media and entertainment; and security, among others. The GSMA 100 will be selected in three cohorts per year, with the first 29 companies revealed today.

"The GSMA 100 initiative is driven by our operator members, based on their common innovation priorities, and is designed to identify those companies with the most compelling use cases and innovative business models," said Laxmi Akkaraju, Chief Strategy Officer, GSMA. "This programme will be critical in accelerating business development, commercial partnerships and investment with mobile operator and key partners and, ultimately, in the deployment of next-generation networks and digital services that will benefit billions of subscribers around the world."

The GSMA 100 are nominated by GSMA operator members, ecosystem companies and leading technology investors and primarily include growth-stage, venture-backed companies from their portfolios, partnerships or interest areas. Following a competitive review process, the nominations are evaluated and narrowed to yield the final cohorts.

The first companies named to the GSMA 100 include: 3TEN8, Affirmed Networks, AISense, Allganize, Anomali, BehavioSec, BigPanda, Cape, Centrify, Cleverciti, Couchbase, d.rect, Dashbot, Devo, Fullstory, Fungible, Headspin, LotusFlare, MobiledgeX, Rombit, Sedona Systems, Sentience, TRIPP, Verdigris, Versa Networks, Worldsensing, Xage and Zimperium. This portfolio reflects corporate venture investment by Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, NTT DOCOMO, SoftBank, T-Venture, Telstra Ventures, Verizon Ventures and Vodafone, among others. The remaining two cohorts for the GSMA 100 will be made public in February 2019 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and in June 2019 at Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

GSMA 100 at Mobile World Congress Americas

The GSMA 100 will be featured at the 2018 Mobile World Congress Americas taking place 12-14 September at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Companies in the GSMA 100 showcase include Affirmed Networks, Devo, Headspin and TRIPP. Visit the GSMA 100 exhibit in the West Hall, Stand 802. For full information on Mobile World Congress Americas, visit www.mwcamericas.com.

Key operators and partners contributing to the GSMA 100 include Amadeus Capital, América Móvil, AT&T Foundry, Bessemer Venture Partners, Blumberg Capital, BT, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, EIT Digital, Ericsson Ventures, Forgepoint Capital, GE Ventures, GV, IQT, KDDI, KPN Ventures, Lumia Venture Partners, Mayfield, MTN, Orange, Rogers Communications, Safaricom, Sony Innovation Fund, Telefónica, Telenor Group, Telstra Ventures, Telus, the UN World Food Programme, US Cellular, Verizon Ventures and Vodafone, among others. For further information on the GSMA 100, visit: www.gsma100.com.

