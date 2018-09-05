IDS Announces Availability of InfoLease 10.5, Delivering the Next Wave of Portfolio Management Excellence

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Decision Systems (IDS), a leading global provider of full life-cycle management solutions for asset and equipment finance, expands the core capabilities of its portfolio management solution, InfoLease, driving increased efficiency, extensibility and enterprise integration.InfoLease 10.5, which is available on IDScloud or as an on-premise solution, combines functional richness and depth with an open and extensibility-focused architecture, enabling financial services firms to more easily configure and integrate the InfoLease solution across their ecosystems. Whether your business goal is to consolidate portfolios, enable digital strategies, enhance efficiency and automation of processes, or to provide insights when and where they are needed, InfoLease 10.5 has you covered.

Driving Process Efficiency and Experience

InfoLease 10.5 can process the most diverse and complex portfolios of financial products with an enhanced asset focus.InfoLease 10.5 drives user and process efficiency by associating thousands of assets to a single contract, to easily bill and collect at the asset level. Asset capabilities are available when and where needed in the lifecycle decreasing excessive processing that can lead to inefficiencies.

Also in InfoLease 10.5, key billing characteristics can be seamlessly managed during contract setup and update. The ability to establish and update these characteristics simultaneously across many contracts increases the speed of accomplishing common tasks and minimizes the types of billing errors that may create a negative customer experience.

Configuring and Integrating Your Platform

Leveraging the proven business logic of InfoLease while empowering customers to extend that logic across their enterprise, InfoLease 10.5 expands its API-driven architecture with additional integration services. Stateless and seamless, these new services enable the use of InfoLease's business logic across enterprise business models, offering a single endpoint for efficient processing.

Expanding on InfoLease's extensibility focused-architecture, user-configured fields on InfoLease 10.5 can be added and displayed across hundreds of landing pages for enhanced usability.

Delivering Market Requirements

"InfoLease continues to deliver the most functionally rich portfolio management solution in the industry," said David Hamilton, CEO of IDS. "With an uncompromising focus on the development of deep and enduring relationships, IDS focuses its R&D investments toward capabilities that support the growth, efficiency and digitization strategies of our customers. This powerful new release, available through IDScloud or on-premise deployment is another example of IDS' commitment to continued market leadership."

"InfoLease is a market driven platform which includes bi-annual releases delivered through a product roadmap developed with the direct involvement of IDS' extensive global customer community," said Lisa Nowak, Senior Product Manager for InfoLease. "Adding to the value delivered with our new asset level functionality and additional integration services, InfoLease 10.5 includes a range of new capabilities enhancing solution usability. Users now have the ability to export key data displayed in the web UI to Excel, or quickly 'follow the money' with a full history of monetary application across any payment."

About International Decision Systems

IDS is the leading global provider of software and solutions for the equipment and asset finance industry. IDS has a proven track record of serving hundreds of customers, from smaller independents to seven of the world's top 10 lessors in over 30 countries around the globe. IDS solutions are powerful and functionally-rich, yet flexible to meet each organization's business needs. IDS customers benefit from the collective best practices of our large, global user community. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India. For additional information, visit www.idsgrp.com or email information@idsgrp.com.