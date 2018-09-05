Veritas Launches Regional Vision Solution Days

Global leader in enterprise data management takes its technology expertise on the road to help customers address data challenges

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage market, unveiled its 2018 Vision Solution Days, a series of more than 20 worldwide events designed to showcase data protection solutions to customers across the globe.

Scheduled from October through February 2019, the series kicks off in New York City on October 9th and brings together data protection experts, partners, technology leaders and customers to explore how organizations can manage their most important asset, their data.

Vision Solution Days replaces the company's global Veritas Vision event this year to allow customers to easily access leading data protection experts closer to home.

Customers can also experience product demos, technical workshops and in some locations, receive localized training. Vision Solutions Days are designed to answer the tough data management questions plaguing businesses today, such as, how to manage growing data across an equally growing and diverse IT infrastructure and how to prove compliance in a world of GDPR and improve resiliency in a world of ransomware.

"With the exponential growth of data, organizations today need to make strategic choices around data protection, data collection, data storage and the location of data spread across on-premises, hybrid and complex, multi-cloud environments," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. "Our customers also want to extract insights from data that are so rich, they are predictive in nature - all while cutting costs and risks."

"Collecting, storing, analyzing and utilizing this data will inspire innovation and in turn, drive businesses into the competitive future, as data gives rise to a new economy," Palmer said. "The wealth of data and the insight it provides will help companies gain advantages in the market that they never thought possible."

Helping customers discover and implement the right data protection and software-defined storage solutions is the ultimate goal of Veritas Vision Solution Days. These smaller, more personalized forums will enable one-on-one discussion to help customers uncover the possibilities and reap the benefits of a data management strategy.

The 2018 Veritas Vision Solution Day event schedule includes:

New York, NY - Oct 9

- Dubai , UAE - Oct 15

, UAE - Milan, Italy Oct 23

Toronto, Canada - Oct 24

- Rome , Italy - Oct 26

, Italy - Shanghai, China - Nov 1

- Chicago, IL - Nov 7

- Singapore - Nov 9

- London, UK - Nov 13

- Zurich, Switzerland - Nov 13

- Manchester, UK - Nov 15

- Moscow, Russia - Nov 15

- San Francisco, CA - Nov 15

- Seoul, South Korea - Nov 15

- Sydney , Australia - Nov 15

, Australia - Paris, France - Nov 20

- Nov 20 Sao Paulo, Brazil - Nov 28

- Tokyo, Japan - Nov 30

- Madrid, Spain - Jan 24

- Washington DC - Jan 31

- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Feb 26

- Johannesburg, South Africa - Feb 28

For a complete schedule of events and registration information, please visit https://www.veritas.com/event/vision-solution-day or watch our Vision Solution Days video here.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is the global leader in the enterprise data protection and software-defined storage market. We help the most important enterprises in the world, including 86 percent of the global Fortune 500, backup and recover their data, keep it secure and available, guard against failure and achieve regulatory compliance. As enterprises modernize their IT infrastructure, Veritas delivers the technology that helps them reduce risks and capitalize on their data. Learn more at www.veritas.com or follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas, may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo, NetBackup and CloudPoint are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

PR Contacts

US Contact

Veritas Technologies

Dayna Fried +1 925 493 9020

Dayna.fried@veritas.com

EMEA Contact

Veritas Technologies

James Blamey +44 7467 688263

James.blamey@veritas.com

APJ Contact

Veritas Technologies

Ban Leng Neo +65 9771 3894

BanLeng.neo@veritas.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466009/Veritas_Logo.jpg