NOTICE 2018-09-05 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 2 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank AB with effect from 2018-09-06. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=691663