Constellium Paris: Constellium signs a multi-year contract with Boeing to supply advanced aerospace aluminium solutions

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with The Boeing Company to support its leading commercial airplane programs. With this agreement, Constellium further strengthens its longstanding partnership with Boeing and confirms its leadership position for aerospace aluminium products and solutions.

Under the new agreement, Constellium will supply Boeing with a broad range of advanced aluminium rolled products coming mostly from its plant in Ravenswood, West Virginia.

"This new contract reflects the strong relationship established over the years with Boeing," said Ingrid Joerg, President of Constellium's Aerospace and Transportation business unit. "We look forward to continuing to support Boeing in its commercial airplane programs."

A global leader for aerospace aluminium plate production, Constellium is a major partner of aircraft manufacturers all over the world. As the leading provider of pre-machining and custom-designed aerospace materials, and the producer of many advanced proprietary alloys and technologies such as Airware, its aluminium-lithium alloy solutions, Constellium offers sustainable growth solutions to its customers.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2017.

www.constellium.com

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, "believes," "expects," "may," "should," "approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic downturn, the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; disruption to business operations; the inability to meet customer quality requirements; delayed readiness for the North American Auto Body Sheet market, the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities, failure to retain key employees, and other risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.