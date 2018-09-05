Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Announces Engagement of Dr. Ronal Serpas as Community Policing Advisor

Retired Police Chief and Professor at Loyola University is Recognized Expert in Community Policing and Use of Force

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTCQB: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today that Professor Ronal Serpas, Ph.D. will be advising the Company and its law enforcement customers on integrating the new BolaWrap 100 with effective community policing. It is well recognized by the field of professional law enforcement leaders and law enforcement organizations that there is no issue of greater consequence to the policing profession, or the communities served, than the issue of police use of force.

As a Police Chief in New Orleans, Nashville and of the Washington State Patrol, Dr. Serpas advanced community policing by implementing Justice and Legitimacy principles in the delivery of police service to successfully reduce crime and build community support. Dr. Serpas was a leader for more than twenty years in guiding innovative changes in use of force policies and investigations of use of force. He is an author of various use of force articles and frequently provides expert commentary on crime rates, policing and criminal justice reform for media outlets, including, among others, the New York Times, USA Today, The Hill, NBC News, CBS News, Fox News, The Atlantic Monthly, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, NPR, Governing Magazine, and MSNBC. He has also worked closely with the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney's office and the FBI on investigations of civil rights, administrative and criminal police matters.

'We are very pleased to have Dr. Serpas advise us on these important issues. We have introduced the BolaWrap to over 45 departments across the nation, and in each case we are seeing engagement with the community at the onset,' said David Norris, President of Wrap Technologies. 'Community media, along with other stakeholders, have been invited to join law enforcement in evaluating the deployment of BolaWrap as an early tool in combatting the difficult issues of engaging with the public, especially those in mental crisis. The most recent illustration of this community outreach was last week's product demonstration at the San Jose Police Department, which was summarized in the news report on the event broadcast by NBC Bay Area.' (https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Police-Test-BolaWrap-as-Non-Lethal-Alternative-for-Detaining-Uncooperative-Suspect-492225511.html)

Community policing brings the police and public together to work hand in hand to create safety for those in need of help and for the officers who are there to provide help. A significant part of a law enforcement officer's day is responding to those in need of help who may be suffering from mental illness or an alcohol/drug abuse crisis. 'Officers need options to de-escalate these situations - from training to innovative technology such as BolaWrap - to create safer spaces for both citizens and officers,' said Dr. Serpas. 'BolaWrap provides officers an important alternative, providing officers with additional time and distance to help reduce the amount of force necessary to respond to resistance, and to provide safer conditions for persons suffering from a mental health crisis.'

For information on the Company, please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the 'Media' tab of the website.

About Wrap Technologies (OTCQB: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. Wrap Technologies premiered its hand-held BolaWrap™ 100 remote restraint solution at the International Association of Police Chiefs (IACP) October 2017 international conference. In December 2017, the Company completed a self-underwritten IPO and now trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

BolaWrap is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the small but powerful BolaWrap assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters.

