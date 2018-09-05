Mirage Energy Corporation: MIRAGE ENERGY CORPORATION (OTC: MRGE) Announces a Progress Report of its Natural Gas Pipeline Connecting Texas Mainlines to México's National Pipeline Grid, SISTRANGAS

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Mirage Energy Corporation (OTC PINK: MRGE) The pipeline system is being developed concurrently in four sections consisting of: a 95-mile 36" bi-directional pipeline, known as the Concho Line, connecting Texas mainlines to the International crossing at the México border; a 14-mile 36" bi-directional pipeline, known as the Storage Line, connecting the International crossing at the Texas border to the Brasil Storage Field in Tamaulipas, México; a 36-mile 36" bi-directional pipeline, known as the Progreso Pipeline, connecting the International crossing at the Texas border to PEMEX's Station 19; and a 67-mile 36" bi-directional pipeline, known as the Progreso II Extension, connecting the Progreso line at Station 19 to the Los Ramones interconnect in México.

Mirage, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is in the process of applying for and obtaining the necessary permits from the various agencies in Mexico and the United States. The company has completed the necessary engineering and design on all sections of the pipeline. The alignment for the pipeline has also been completed and Mirage is in the process of securing right-of-way agreements.

Mirage has identified multiple sources for natural gas and is in negotiations to secure a long-term supply contract. Mirage is also reviewing several partnership opportunities with companies that have demand for natural gas in México.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

