

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM, TYT.L) said it is conducting a safety recall that involves certain 2016-2018 model year Toyota Prius vehicles. The recall involves about 192,000 vehicles in the U.S.



According to the company, the recalled vehicles have an engine wire harness which is connected to the hybrid vehicle Power Control Unit. A portion of the wire harness could contact the cover at this connection and wear over time, causing an electrical short circuit that can generate heat. If sufficient heat is generated, there is an increased risk of a vehicle fire.



Toyota said that its dealers will check the engine wire harness assembly for all involved vehicle.



If a wire core is exposed, the engine wire harness assembly will be replaced with a new one that includes a protective sleeve.If the wire core is not exposed, protective tape will be installed on the engine wire harness assembly.



The company said that the repair will be performed at no cost to customers. All known owners will receive a notification by first class mail starting in late September.



