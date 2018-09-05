Company Presenting at JAZOON Tech Days; DevOps Boston, Raleigh and Philadelphia; Golab Florence; and Embedded Linux Conference OpenIoT Summit Europe

InfluxData, the modern Open Source Platform built specifically for metrics, events and other time series data that empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics and IoT applications, today announced that it will present on time series data monitoring and analysis at important industry events around the world this month and in October.

Metrics, events, and other time-based data are being generated at an exponential rate, as there is a growing requirement for analyzing today's complex environments. The InfluxData Platform provides a comprehensive set of tools and services to accumulate metrics and events data, analyze the data, and act on the data via powerful visualizations and notifications. Its InfluxDB database is the overwhelming leader among Time Series Database management systems, according to DB-Engines' latest results published earlier this quarter.

InfluxData will participate at a number of important events globally in the coming weeks, including:

JAZOON Tech Days; Bern, Switzerland. Gianluca Arbezzano (@GianArb), Site Reliability Engineer, will present "Distributed Monitoring: How to Understand the Chaos" on Sept. 7 at 10:05 am CEST in the Gurten Pavilion. Mr. Arbezzano has also been selected to participate in two Backstage Tracks on Sept. 7 the "Chaos Panel" at 11:05 am CEST and "Docker: Ask Me Anything" at 3 pm CEST.

DevOps Raleigh. Katy Farmer (@TheKaterTot), InfluxData Developer Advocate, will present "Database Metrics that Matter" on Sept. 11 at 1:10 pm EDT.

DevOps Days Boston. Ms. Farmer will deliver a talk titled "How to be Happy Being Average" on Sept. 24 at 9:30 am EDT.

Golab Florence. Mr. Arbezzano will present "Debug like a Pro on Kubernetes" on Oct. 23 at 10:45 am CEST.

Embedded Linux Conference OpenIoT Summit Europe; Edinburgh, United Kingdom. David Simmons (@davidgsIoT), InfluxData IoT Evangelist, will present "Creating an IoT Data Layer for Collecting, Storing, Analyzing and Reacting to Data" on Oct. 23 at 9:50 am BST in the Lammermuir 2 conference room. He will also participate in a panel titled "Why Open Source Marketing Matters: For Projects, Users and Vendors" on Oct. 24 at 3:05 pm BST in the Sidlaw Auditorium.

DevOps Days Philadelphia. Ms. Farmer has been selected to present during the event, being held at the Chemical Heritage Foundation Oct. 23 24.

InfluxData's unique features enable customers to quickly build:

Monitoring, alerting and notification applications supporting their DevOps initiatives

IoT applications supporting millions of events per second, providing new business value around predictive maintenance and real-time alerting and control

Real-time analytics applications that are focused on streaming data and anomaly detection

InfluxData has rapidly built its developer and customer base across industries including manufacturing, financial services, energy, and telecommunications by delivering the fastest growing Open Source Platform that enables customers to derive better business insights, data-driven real-time actions, and a consolidated single view of their entire infrastructure from applications to microservices, and from systems to sensors. More than 420 customers, including Cisco Systems, Coupa Software, IBM, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Nordstrom, and Tesla, have selected InfluxData as their modern data platform for metrics and events.

InfluxData, the creator of InfluxDB, delivers a modern Open Source Platform built from the ground up for analyzing metrics and events (time series data) for DevOps and IoT applications. Whether the data comes from humans, sensors, or machines, InfluxData empowers developers to build next-generation monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications faster, easier, and to scale delivering real business value quickly. Based in San Francisco, InfluxData's more than 420 customers include Cisco, eBay, IBM and Siemens. Visit https://www.influxdata.com/. Twitter: @influxdb.

