Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC) (OTCQB: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") provides an update on the production at its Wiseman Lease in the LaVernia area of Texas.

The Corporation's three wells on the Wiseman lease are now all on production. Two of these wells were completed with a frac last year and with electrical power lines constructed earlier this year have been equipped and production commenced in July. These wells are showing increasing oil recoveries as the injected frac fluid is recovered. Current oil production is 5 barrels of oil per day however oil production is expected to increase as the remaining frac fluid is recovered.

Advantagewon is pleased to report increased revenues for the three months and six months ending June 30, 2018 over the same periods in 2017.

Total Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018 (Q2) increased to $239,095.00 CDN in 2018 from $130,728.00 CDN in Q2 2017, representing an increase of 83%.

Total Revenue for the Six months ended June 30, 2018 increased to $427,145.00 CDN from $264,600.00 CDN for the Six months ended June 30, 2017, representing an increase of 61%.

Mr. Paul Haber, Chairman Stated: "Since Mr. Dove was appointed as our CEO back in December of 2017, he has been instrumental in both locating and putting oil wells back online. Since May of this year, he has assembled a highly qualified and experienced management and operations team and they have rehabilitated 32 wells on our properties. With WTI prices now hovering around $70USD per barrel, the 32 wells have unlocked approximately $63,000.00 USD in gross revenue on a monthly basis for the Corporation which is reflected in our Q2, 2018 revenue totals. This has been accomplished with minimal costs incurred and minimum risk to the Corporation. In recommissioning these wells, Mr. Dove's and his team's work on the Corporation's oil properties this year has also allowed the Corporation to identify and target multiple compelling new drilling locations on its properties. The size of our combined land holdings is significant as is our existing reserve potential in zones including shallow oil sands and deeper oil zones including the Austin Chalk. Our year end 2017 51-101 report showed a 78% increase in undiscounted reserve value. The revenue growth of 83% and 63% announced above shows progress towards realization of Advantagewon's production potential."

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each well. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com.

