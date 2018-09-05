

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In conjunction with the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, General Mills Inc. (GIS) on Wednesday reaffirmed its key financial targets for the fiscal year ending May 26, 2019.



For fiscal 2019, General Mills continues to expect net sales to increase 9 percent to 10 percent from fiscal 2018 levels, with organic net sales ranging between flat and up 1 percent.



The company also reiterated its forecast for fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share, which excludes certain items affecting comparability, in a range between flat and down 3 percent in constant currency. Constant-currency adjusted operating profit for the year is expected to increase 6 percent to 9 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.05 per share for the year on revenues of $17.19 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



