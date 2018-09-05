

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameWorks Inc. said that ExWorks Capital has assumed full ownership of the Company and appointed new leadership. ExWorks has been a lender to GameWorks since 2017, and recently restructured its investment, giving it full control of the Company. Philip N. Kaplan was named chairman and chief executive officer.



Most recently, Kaplan served as managing partner of April Mountain Properties, LLC, a family owned real-estate company that owns and operates residential rental properties. During his five years in this role, he grew the business substantially. Prior, he was chief executive officer and board member at private equity-held dbtech, a leader in healthcare workflow automation solutions.



Kaplan also served as chief operating officer and board member of Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII), a healthcare IT company. Earlier, he was chief strategy officer of Internap Network Services Corporation (INAP), which acquired VitalStream Holdings, Inc. (VSTH), a software-as-a-network service that enabled enterprise, entertainment and media clients to deliver video and audio experiences to global online audiences, which Kaplan co-founded.



Kaplan was president, chief operating officer and Board member at VitalStream until the February 2007 acquisition. He was then instrumental in the transition and integration of the two entities. Currently, Kaplan is a member of the board of directors of the online action sports company, Surfline.com.



Kaplan replaces Greg Stevens, who served as GameWorks' chief executive officer for six years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX