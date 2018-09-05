Pomona Capital, a global private equity firm specializing in secondaries investing, announced the final close of its ninth secondaries flagship fund, Pomona Capital IX, L.P. (the "Fund"). The Fund was oversubscribed and capped at $1.8B.

Limited partners in the Fund include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, and family offices from nearly 20 countries. Strong support from existing investors was complemented by a significant number of new investors from across the globe.

Of Pomona's recent achievement, Pomona Founder CEO Michael Granoff said, "Pomona Capital IX, like its eight predecessor funds, will execute a disciplined secondaries investing approach by seeking to buy high quality assets at better than market prices."

Pomona is one of the earliest pioneers in the secondary private equity investing space. With nearly 25 years of experience providing efficient liquidity solutions for investors, the senior investment team at Pomona has an average tenure of 13 years together. With offices around the world, Pomona engages with investors and assets on a global scale.

Granoff adds, "Over the years, Pomona has applied a targeted method of buying diverse, mature assets, managed by leading private equity general partners, at meaningful discounts. Utilizing our extensive network developed over two decades, our team proactively sources differentiated deal flow and identifies those assets with high growth potential and near-term liquidity."

Today's macroeconomic and private equity environments create interesting, and also challenging opportunities in the secondaries market. "What differentiates Pomona today is our methodical approach to secondaries investing and our ability to be selective and patient; we believe this approach is well-suited to the current environment," noted Granoff.

About Pomona Capital

Pomona is an international private equity firm with approximately $10 billion in aggregate capital commitments as of June 30, 2018 across its sponsored-funds and separate accounts on behalf of a global group of over 350 sophisticated investors from more than 25 countries. Pomona was founded in 1994 and was one of the earliest secondary market investors, establishing itself as a pioneer in the marketplace. Pomona also manages a nearly $3 billion business making primary investments in private equity funds as a strategic complement to the secondaries business. Pomona has collectively invested in partnership interests in approximately 700 private equity funds, diversified across the spectrum of private equity, with underlying investments in over 8,500 companies since inception.

Pomona Capital's team is based in New York, London and Hong Kong. Pomona's capital capacity and global reach are enhanced by a strategic partnership with Voya Investment Management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005091/en/

Contacts:

Media:

ForPomona Capital

Kristopher Kagel, 212-309-6568

Kristopher.kagel@voya.com