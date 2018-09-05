

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced an expansion of its San Diego Tech Hub and plans to create 300 new high tech jobs in fields including software development, machine learning, cloud computing, and digital entertainment. The company has opened a new 85,000 square foot office in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s Campus Pointe in the University Town Center neighborhood of San Diego.



Amazon's San Diego Tech Hub is one of 17 Tech Hubs outside of Seattle that employ over 17,500 people across North America.



