Demand forecasting is the scientific and systematic estimate of the demand for a specific product in the future. Customer demand is extremely dynamic and unless organizations correctly chart out the demand patterns and ascertain the amount of goods to be produced, the chances of overstocking or understocking of goods are likely to happen. Using demand forecasting techniques, organizations can find what customers are buying and improvise on products that are not coping well in the market. To help such companies, Quantzig has listed the top demand forecasting methods in this blog.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,"Adopting demand forecasting methods helps companies to cope with seasonality, sudden changes in demand levels, price-cutting maneuvers of the competition, strikes, and other major swings of the economy."

Demand forecasting methods

Predictive analytics: This method uses mathematical principles to predict consumer behavior based on the current or historical data and is one of the most effective demand forecasting methods. Predictive analytics uses data on how a company's products appeal to and relate with the customers. This analysis includes the explanation of consumer trends and making assumptions based on recent/past trends. One of the major disadvantages of such demand forecasting methods is that the inducing current data doesn't give insights into the future because of unexpected problems that may occur.

Delphi method: The Delphi method is one of the oldest demand forecasting methods that is currently being used. Experts in this technique are surveyed secretly. The survey contains several rounds, and after each round, a summary is formed, which is then changed into another question. These summaries and questions are then handed over to the experts, which can either sway their opinion or they can have it remain the same. This process is repeated several times until the experts reach a consensus on the decision.

Client intent surveys: Such demand forecasting methods are performed to identify what the customer intends to buy in the future. This is particularly useful if the company is planning to introduce a new product to the market. You might frequently come across such surveys before entering a company's website or opening certain video contents. The questions are typically in the form of a scale to assess how likely their chances of are of purchasing a particular product.



