Boden, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp (CSE: SIX) ("Hydro66" or "the Company"), the largest HPC colocation datacenter in the Nordics, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Alex Johnstone as Chief Investment Officer, a new senior management role reporting directly to CEO, Ms. Anne Graf.

Mr. Johnstone comes to Hydro66 from Santander UK where he was a key member of the Active Credit Portfolio Management team focusing on Significant Risk Transfer transactions. Previously Mr. Johnstone worked as Director, Credit Structuring at Erste Group Bank AG and historically held the roles of Head of European Flow Credit Trading, and Head of European Bond Syndication at Banco Santander.

"I am delighted to be joining Hydro66 at this pivotal time in the Company's development as they continue to expand rapidly to meet the large number of opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency spaces. I will be using my years of investment experience by working with the Hydro66 leadership to identify and support those blockchain projects with the most potential to enhance and expand the cryptocurrency ecosystem," said Mr. Johnstone.

"This is the right time to be joining Hydro66 as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are on the verge of challenging and disenfranchising incumbents. This will unlock value and reward customers across multiple industries and sectors. Hydro66 is at the forefront of creating environmentally sustainable transaction verification across multiple blockchains and supporting the development of cryptocurrencies," he concluded.

Ms. Anne Graf welcomed Mr. Johnstone into the business. "It's a rare opportunity to find someone with the combination of traditional banking experience who also has deep expertise in cryptocurrency and blockchain. Alex will add a huge amount of value to Hydro66 and we are all delighted to welcome him," said Ms. Graf.

Being an infrastructure provider, Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to take advantage of blockchain verification services opportunities and ecosystem growth without being exposed to the volatility those markets are currently experiencing. "The addition of Alex brings focus and experience to our position as a provider of data center services to the blockchain world and thus augments our in-house expertise," concludes Ms. Graf.

For further information please contact:

Anne Graf

CEO

anne.graf@hydro66.com

Paul Morrison

Chief Commercial Officer

paul.morrison@hydro66.com

Jason Atkinson

Director, Corporate Development

jason.atkinson@hydro66.com





About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates a colocation data center In Sweden specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility. The Company is continuing to expand its footprint, with a growth plan in place to expand the current facility from 11.2 MW to 40 MW.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure as well as the traditional enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden.

Revenues are generated from colocation data center services to hashrate service companies and traditional enterprise companies as well as digital currency self-mining (GPU and/or ASIC). Combining the above provides steady, diversified revenue with strong margins. A flexible and rapid build-out schedule will allow Hydro66 to rebalance between business lines as market conditions evolve.

Hydro66 is run by a team with decades of technical expertise in data center facility design, construction, operation and more recently blockchain infrastructure and hashrate services.

Please find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.