Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - New Age Farm Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTC Pink: NWGFF) (FSE: 0NF) (www.newagefarminc.com) ("New Age Farm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, We Are Kured, LLC ("Kured"), has completed a successful showing at the BIG Industry Trade Show in Los Angeles, California.

The BIG Industry Trade Show is one of the largest B2B cannabis/hemp trade shows in the United States, bringing retailers, wholesalers, and distributors from around the globe to the LA Convention Center. With Kured momentum in the CBD space, along with their new 48% CBD oil, the brand stood out from the rest of the competing CBD vape pens.

Kured's sales agency, The Goodfellas Group, was able to sign over 25 unique retailers in states such as Florida, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, New York, California and Colorado. These retailers include vape stores, smoke shops, dispensaries and apparel retailers. Additionally, Kured had the opportunity to speak with international distributors and negotiations are currently underway to get Kured into the countries around the world including Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, Chile, and Ecuador.

Benjamin Martch, New Age Farm's chief marketing officer and founder and chief executive officer of Kured, commented, "My team and I had a great time talking with new retailers, catching up with our current retailers and walking the floor to see what other companies are offering. It is always great to get first-hand feedback on how well the Kured pens are selling in our current retailers."

About New Age Farm

New Age Farm is an agricultural services company offering unique turnkey growing infrastructure and services for licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. In November 2012, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board ("WSLCB") passed Initiative 502 ("I-502"). I-502 authorized the WSLCB to regulate and tax recreational marijuana products for persons over twenty-one years of age and thereby created a new industry for the growing, processing and selling of Washington State-regulated recreational marijuana products. New Age Farm provides innovative solutions for growers and processors in this burgeoning industry.

About We Are Kured, LLC

Kured is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Age Farm, acquired in December 2017. Kured is building an innovative online CBD and lifestyle company. Kured has partnered with best in class hemp cultivators, edible manufacturers, cutting edge product formulators to develop, market and distribute multiple lines of CBD products including, but not limited to, CBD vaporizer pens, topicals, gel capsules and more. All of We Are Kured's products are 100% THC free and will be available for purchase internationally. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the primary active ingredient in cannabis.

For further information about New Age Farm, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at www.newagefarminc.com. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

