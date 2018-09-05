Swiss pharmaceutical company Primex Pharmaceuticals AG announces the expansion of the leadership team with Mr. Steen Vangsgaard, appointed as Head of Sales to the Executive Management Team led by CEO Kari Sarvanto.

Steen Vangsgaard has joined Primex Pharmaceuticals from Mylan Pharmaceuticals, where he was VP, Area Director. Prior to Mylan, Mr. Vangsgaard was EVP, Commercial Affairs at Bavarian-Nordic. He has extensive international leadership experience in growing sales and enhancing profitability of generics, branded pharmaceuticals and OTC portfolios. Additionally, he has background in business development and operational side of business.

"I look forward to working with our sales and distribution partners in anticipation of making ADV6209 available to children who face surgical intervention and emergency treatment. It is particularly gratifying to join Primex at a time where we are preparing to help reduce pre- and post-operative trauma in children and improve efficiency in trauma centres and operating theatres," says Steen Vangsgaard.

At Primex, Mr. Vangsgaard is responsible for global sales. His first effort will be the sales force and launch of ADV6209 in the Nordics. He will be part of the Executive Team headed by CEO Kari Sarvanto in Zug, Switzerland.

Mr. Sarvanto comments: "I am pleased that Primex can attract top talent such as Steen. We are a fast growth company and with the impending launch of ADV6209, the first oral paediatric anaesthetic in Europe, for both premedication and procedural sedation, Steen will help us to accelerate our launches in Europe, internationally and in the US."

About Primex Pharmaceuticals

Primex Pharmaceuticals aims to become the leading global innovative anaesthesia company, and to expand in paediatric pharmaceuticals.

A portfolio of strong, trusted anaesthesia products from propofol-based products acquired from Bayer, to a novel oral solution for paediatric procedural sedation, helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures. Primex Pharmaceuticals will continue to identify and acquire new medications that complete the 'Triad of Anaesthesia'. The group includes a range of dental products and anaesthetics under the OGNA brand.

Primex Pharmaceuticals' global partner network operates in over 40 countries. The company is headquartered in Switzerland; all Primex products are manufactured in Europe. Primex Pharmaceuticals has proven underlying business operations and historical strong revenue growth.

See more at www.primexpharma.com

