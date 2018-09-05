

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) announced the company has been notified of an unsolicited 'mini-tender offer' by TRC Capital Corp. to purchase up to 1 million shares of its common stock, representing approximately 0.052% of Chevron's outstanding shares. Chevron recommended stockholders do not tender their shares in response to the unsolicited mini-tender offer.



Chevron urged stockholders to obtain current market quotations for their shares of common stock, to consult their financial advisor, and to exercise caution with respect to TRC Capital's offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX