*Hardman & Co Research: Delivering the structured finance opportunity* Volta Finance is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Its investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. The assets that Volta may invest in either directly or indirectly include but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage loans; automobile loans; student loans; credit card receivables; leases; and debt and equity interests in infrastructure projects. The investment manager for Volta's assets is AXA Investment Managers Paris, which has a team of experts concentrating on the structured finance markets. *HARDMAN'S RESEARCH NOTE ON VOLTA IS NOT AVAILABLE TO 'U.S. PERSONS', NOR TO PARTIES WHO ARE NOT CONSIDERED 'RELEVANT PERSONS' IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, NOR SHOULD IT BE TAKEN, TRANSMITTED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO EITHER OF THESE CATEGORIES. * Please click here for the full report: http://hardmanandco.com/research/companies/volta-finance-ltd [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |mt@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Mark Thomas | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Most of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

September 05, 2018