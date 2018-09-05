Russell Reynolds Associates Elects Three New Members to Its Executive Committee

Six out of nine consultants on the firm's Executive Committee are women

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global search and leadership advisory firm, today announced the selection of three new consultants to join the firm's Executive Committee. These consultants, Justin Cerilli, Nada Usina and Ulrike Wieduwilt, were nominated to join the committee.

"We are pleased with the diverse profile of our Executive Committee, as it aligns with our values and our commitment to fostering greater diversity within our firm and with our clients," said Clarke Murphy, CEO of Russell Reynolds Associates. "We will continue our efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace and increase the ranks of women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community in the C-suite and on boards."

The firm's Executive Committee consists of nine consultants elected by their peers to help supervise the policies of the firm. Three new members are elected annually to serve a three-year term. The Executive Committee sets the direction of the firm's policies. In addition, employee promotions and business performance fall under the Executive Committee's purview.

In addition to the firm's Executive Committee leadership, Russell Reynolds Associates has a strong pipeline of diverse talent, with women holding 41% of practice leader roles and 35% of office leader positions globally. Also, in 2017, 38% of the firm's successful board candidates and 23% of the CEO recruits were women.

Russell Reynolds Associates' 2018 Executive Committee is composed of the following consultants:

Justin Cerilli

Florence Ferraton

Amanda Foster

Heather Hammond

Nils Hopmann

Caroline Raggett

James Roome

Nada Usina

Ulrike Wieduwilt

Constantine Alexandrakis, Peter Gramkov and Tuck Rickards completed their terms on the committee and will continue to serve in significant leadership roles at the firm.



About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global search and leadership advisory firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations - our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients solve their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

