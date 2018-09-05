Cobalt 27 to Present at CLSA, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Investment Conferences

TORONTO, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT) (FRA: 27O), a battery metals streaming and royalty company offering direct exposure to cobalt and nickel, integral elements in key technologies of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, today announced its participation in the following investment conferences:

CLSA Investors' Forum 2018

Anthony Milewski , Chairman and CEO, will be participating on the panel NEV Supplier Chain: Talking Lithium and Cobalt , at 4:00 pm HKT on Monday September 10 , and hosting one-on-one meetings as part of CLSA's 25 th Investors' Forum, to be held September 10-14, 2018 , in Hong Kong, China .

, Chairman and CEO, will be participating on the panel , at HKT on , and hosting one-on-one meetings as part of CLSA's 25 Investors' Forum, to be held , in . Credit Suisse 2018 Global Steel and Mining Conference

Justin Cochrane , President and COO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 , at the Credit Suisse 2018 Global Steel and Mining Conference, to be held in London, UK .

, President and COO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on , at the Credit Suisse 2018 Global Steel and Mining Conference, to be held in . Deutsche Bank Electrifying Metals and Energy Opportunities Day

Justin Cochrane , President and COO, will be participating on the Mining Panel: EV Raw Materials at 1:15 pm BST , and hosting one-on-one meetings, on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 , at the Deutsche Bank Electrifying Metals and Energy Opportunities Day, to be held in London, UK .

, President and COO, will be participating on the at , and hosting one-on-one meetings, on , at the Deutsche Bank Electrifying Metals and Energy Opportunities Day, to be held in . Credit Suisse 31 [ st ] Annual Basic Materials Conference

Justin Cochrane , President and COO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 13, 2018 , at the Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Basic Materials Conference, to be held in New York City , USA .

, President and COO, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on , at the Credit Suisse 31 Annual Basic Materials Conference, to be held in , . Benchmark World Tour Asia

Martin Vydra , Head of Strategy, will be presenting in Seoul, South Korea , at 9:45 am KST on Wednesday September 12, 2018 ; and in Tokyo, Japan , at 2:05 pm JST on Friday September 14, 2018 , as part of Benchmark Minerals' Lithium-ion Battery Supply Chain 2018 World Tour.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading electric metals investment vehicle offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company holds over 2,900 Mt of physical cobalt, is acquiring the world's first producing cobalt nickel stream on the low-cost, long-life Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Mine, and has acquired a cobalt stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine beginning in 2021, including the announced underground expansion. The Company also manages a portfolio of nine royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

For further information please visit the Company website at http://www.cobalt27.com or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA

Director, Corporate Communications

+1-604-828-0999

info@cobalt27.com