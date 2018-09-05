TransPerfect Division Introduces AI-Powered Subtitling and Voiceover Solutions

Translations.com, the world's largest provider of translation and enterprise localization technology solutions for global businesses, today announced the launch of Media.Next, a revolutionary technology platform that delivers unprecedented cost and time savings to content creators and owners targeting audiences abroad. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), Media.Next brings the newest additions to the GlobalLink suite of products, Translations.com's proprietary technology portfolio for management of multilingual content.

Media.Next has three unique modules-GlobalLink Play, GlobalLink Virtual Studio, and GlobalLink Media Manager-each of which utilizes AI to introduce efficiencies into specific media localization processes.

"Commensurate with the exponential growth of video content, we are committed to providing our clients with solutions that meet their media localization requirements," said Phil Shawe, President and CEO of Translations.com. "The launch of Media.Next is a significant step toward increased efficiencies and productivity surrounding media localization projects."

Roy Dvorkin, Vice President of Media and Entertainment for Translations.com, added, "When thinking about where media is going and how consumer engagement behavior is changing, we wanted to introduce a scalable and innovative approach to media localization that is video agnostic-not differentiating between short and long-form content. Our goal is to open the door for more content creators, distributors, platforms, and corporations to grow their global audiences faster and more efficiently than ever before, both in the entertainment industry and beyond."

