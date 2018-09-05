

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production grew at a slower pace in July, Statistics Sweden reported Wednesday.



Industrial output grew 2.2 percent annually in July, slower than the revised 5.3 percent expansion posted a month ago.



Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 3 percent after rising 1.2 percent in June.



Another report from the statistical office showed that total industrial orders rebounded 9.4 percent annually in July, in contrast to a 2.3 percent decrease in June. Orders received from domestic customers rose 5.4 percent and foreign orders advanced 12.2 percent.



Month-on-month, total orders in industry advanced 9.8 percent in July, reversing a 5.1 percent fall in June.



