Netcracker Technology announced today that Telefónica Deutschland has selected Netcracker's next-generation BSS platform as part of its large-scale, companywide digital transformation program. This initiative will enable the telecommunications provider to evolve its digital customer and business enablement layers, incorporating the latest digital technologies in order to optimize core processes and deliver a more holistic, personalized and digital experience for business and residential customers.

Telefónica Deutschland delivers a range of integrated communications services to nearly 50 million subscribers across the country through O2 and other brands. Along with its parent company, Telefónica Deutschland is undergoing a large-scale digitalization program in order to keep pace with its customers' increasingly digital expectations.

As part of its digital transformation initiative, Telefónica Deutschland selected Netcracker's comprehensive product suite, which will enable the company to deliver personalized, contextual experiences across all channels to its customers, giving them real-time access to all its offerings. With a cloud-native, single, convergent architecture, the Netcracker solution will help Telefónica Deutschland reduce time-to-market for digital services while standardizing procedures for digital customer engagement.

"Our customers expect a seamless, personalized experience across all channels, and they want the right products at the right time," said Guido Eidmann, Chief Information Officer at Telefónica Deutschland. "With Netcracker, we have found a strong partner who will help us become simpler, faster and better."

"Operators worldwide are digitalizing services, processes and operations to improve agility and deliver more compelling offerings to customers in order to keep up with rapidly changing demand," said Roni Levy, General Manager EMEA at Netcracker. "Our partnership with Telefónica Deutschland conveys our expertise in enabling those digital transformations and we look forward to helping the company experience success in its massive endeavor."

