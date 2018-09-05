In an onstage presentation at TechCrunch Disrupt SF, one of the world's leading conferences for tech start-ups, TomTom(TOM2) announced that it will offer free maps and traffic tiles on its Mobile Software Developer Kit (SDK) in both Android and iOS. With the financial risks that come with building one's own company, this free offering in TomTom's Mobile SDK is a game changer for developers looking to build the next innovative app.

Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise, said: "Every day, more exciting opportunities in areas like mobility and ridesharing emerge, in which digital maps play a crucial role. Given TomTom's history in guiding people to where they need to go, it is only fitting for us to offer free Mobile Maps SDKs to help guide developers on the road to success."

As more businesses adopt mobile to increase sales, maps that show office locations to customers have become a standard feature in all industries. With global coverage, the free maps tiles from TomTom mean that start-up businesses all over the world can present a professional first impression to interested customers and investors. TomTom Maps APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) also play a key role in other hot areas for entrepreneurship like IoT (Internet of Things) where traffic data is needed to enable self-driving cars and smart city planning. User check-ins for social media sites and targeted customer outreach for marketing firms also represent some of the many other innovative ways these APIs are being utilised today.

In line with its goal to support innovation, TomTom Maps APIs do not require a credit card or contract to get started. TomTom Maps APIs are also free of advertising, putting the developer's own rising brand in the spotlight.

Developers can get started with TomTom Maps SDKs on TomTom's self-service developer portal: www.developer.tomtom.com.

About TomTom

TomTom created the easy-to-use navigation device, one of the most influential inventions of all time. Since then, we have grown from a start-up, into a global technology company.

We design and develop innovative navigation products, software and services, that power hundreds of millions of applications across the globe. This includes industry-leading location-based and mapmaking technologies, embedded automotive navigation solutions; portable navigation devices and apps, and the most advanced telematics fleet management and connected car services.

Combining our own R&D expertise with business and technology partnerships, we continue to shape the future, leading the way with autonomous driving, smart mobility and smarter cities.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 37 countries, we offer advanced digital maps that cover 142 countries, and our hyper-detailed and real-time TomTom Traffic information service reaches more than five billion people in 69 countries. www.tomtom.com

