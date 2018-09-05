Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.: Ethanol Industry Icon Joins Alliance Bio-Products as Its New President

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Simms as President of Alliance Bio-Products, Inc., our wholly owned subsidiary that is seeking to acquire an ethanol plant for use with our CTS 2.0 process.

Patrick has staffed, commissioned, led, and optimized operations of a 3000 ton/day corn sweetener and 65MMgpy ethanol facility, and will be in charge of getting any plant we buy running and optimized.

Patrick has a record of innovative technical, operations, business development, and project management over a 50 year career including senior management positions at various companies. He has successfully scaled up and commercialized more than 15 agricultural and industrial biotech products which include ethanol, proteins, and small molecules. Patrick is an experienced project manager, including design and construction, and has run various startups including two IPOs. He holds two patents, both of which were commercialized. Patrick received a BS in Chemical Engineering from West Virginia University, 1966.

'We are very pleased to have a man of Patrick's caliber and talent join our team,' says Ben Slager, CEO. "We are now much better positioned to execute on our plans."

