The EF100 Returns: Industry League Table From Elite Franchise is Back for Year Two

CHELMSFORD, England, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no denying the UK franchising sector's omnipotence. Not only has the bfa highlighted the £15.1bn contribution* it makes to the nation's economy, the sum is the result of a 46% growth over ten years, suggesting the future only looks even brighter.

Elite Franchise is thrilled with the industry's exciting rise. It's revealed no end of entrepreneurial talent as networks are built around everything from food to finance, housekeeping to healthcare and in-between. And that's why the Elite Franchise 100 is back.

With an incredible debut ranking of the top 100 franchises last year and the marketplace flourishing further with fresh faces, Britain's definitive league table is flying the flag for franchising finesse for its second outing. Franchisors small and large will be celebrated with our combined audience of 15,000 print subscribers and digital network of over 250,000 readers.

With everything from support to innovation taken into account by our prestigious judging panel, which last year included the likes of Richard Holden, head of franchising at Lloyds Banking Group and Clive Sawyer, chair of Encouraging Women Into Franchising, the categories to be considered include:

Longevity Financial Network size Growth Contribution Support Innovation Future

Zen Terrelonge, editor of Elite Franchise, said: "At Elite Franchise, we're often spoilt for choice when it comes to highlighting the country's vibrant franchises. With the EF100 2019, these buzzing British businesses have the chance to highlight themselves in their own voice and earn the recognition they deserve."

Formally announced on Friday 7thDecember 2018, the winners of the EF100 will be assembled in a high-quality printed publication and our annual online rankings. Please visit: https://www.newsstand.co.uk/196-Business-and-Finance-Magazines/27056-Subscribe-to-ELITE-FRANCHISE-TOP-100-Magazine-Subscription.aspx to subscribe to the physical publication on Newsstand.

For more information, visit: http://elitefranchisemagazine.co.uk/2018-08-24-12-11-15/apply-now-ef100-2019

