

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced its investigational oral Janus kinase 3 or JAK3 inhibitor PF-06651600received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with alopecia areata, a chronic autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, or body.



The Breakthrough Therapy designation for alopecia areata was supported by positive results from a Phase 2 study, which will be presented during the late-breaking news session at the 27th European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) Congress in Paris on September 15, 2018.



Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for alopecia areata, which impacts millions of people worldwide and is often associated with profound psychological consequences.



Pfizer said it is also working with the European Medicines Agency on the clinical development program for PF-06651600.



