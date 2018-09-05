Paul Morrissey promoted to principal for work with software companies in Europe and the U.S.; Dallin Bills, Dan Nguyen-Huu promoted to VP

Battery Ventures, an investment firm focused on innovation and technology worldwide, has promoted four team members across three global offices for their work executing deals in industry sectors ranging from business software to enterprise-IT infrastructure.

Paul Morrissey, based in Battery's London office, was promoted to principal. He joined Battery in 2012 and focuses on growth-stage and buyout investments--mostly business-software companies--in Europe and the U.S. A native of Ireland, Paul is involved with Battery investments including Quinyx, based in Sweden; PageUp, in Australia; and Gainsight, Intacct, Nitro, PrimeRevenue and WebPT in the U.S.

Paul started his Battery career in Silicon Valley and previously worked in Goldman Sachs' investment-banking division. Last year he was named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list of prominent young investors. He graduated from Stanford.

In addition, Battery's Dan Nguyen-Huu, based in San Francisco, and Dallin Bills, based in Boston, were both promoted to vice president.

Dan joined Battery in 2016 and focuses on early- and growth-stage investments in markets including cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, open-source software and big-data analytics. A prolific blogger and native of Germany, Dan-who previously worked on the strategy and corporate-development team at VMware-is currently involved with Battery's investments in Collibra, Contrast Security, Databricks, Expel, InfluxData and Sensu. He graduated from the University of California at Berkeley.

Dallin, who joined Battery in 2015, focuses on early- and growth-stage investments in business-focused SaaS companies. He is currently involved with Battery's investments in software companies AuditBoard and InVision. Prior to Battery, Dallin was the director of sales and operations at Lucid Software and also worked at Intuit. He graduated from Brigham Young University.

A final team member, Viraj Parmar, also based in Boston, was promoted to associate. Viraj has been at Battery for two years and focuses on later-stage software investments; he is currently involved with Battery portfolio company EDR (Environmental Data Resources). He is a graduate of Princeton.

"This latest round of promotions demonstrates the global depth of the Battery team, and the new talent we continue to develop," said Michael Brown, a Battery general partner. "We are pleased to recognize Paul's accomplishments with his promotion to principal, which highlights our increasing presence in Europe, and also the work of Dallin, Dan and Viraj for sourcing deals and adding value to management teams across the Battery portfolio."

Battery Ventures provides investment advisory services solely to privately offered funds. Battery Ventures neither solicits nor makes its services available to the public or other advisory clients. For more information about Battery Ventures' potential financing capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, please refer to our website. For a complete list of portfolio companies, please click here

No assumptions should be made that any investments identified above were or will be profitable. It should not be assumed that recommendations in the future will be profitable or equal the performance of the companies identified above. Please refer to Section 1 of our Terms of Use for further information.

About Battery Ventures

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, Web infrastructure, consumer Internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tel Aviv, London and New York. Follow the firm on Twitter @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005234/en/

Contacts:

Battery Ventures

Rebecca Buckman, 415-426-5917

becky@battery.com