James MacGregor joins Consilio as MD of the UK Sales Team

Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management and legal consulting services, announced today that James MacGregor has joined the firm as Managing Director in charge of the sales team in the United Kingdom. MacGregor will report directly to Meredith Kildow, Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Global Revenue Organization. In this role, MacGregor will be responsible for further building out Consilio's UK presence, growing global accounts, and expanding into new regions with both new and existing clients.

"As our client's multijurisdictional needs for eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and consulting services expand, it is increasingly important for us to provide deep expertise, insights, and relationships between international markets," said Kildow. "James brings strong sales, marketing, and client relationship management expertise in both the US and UK markets, which will be beneficial in driving cross-border business development."

MacGregor has more than a decade of forensic technology and document review experience both in the US and UK. Prior to joining Consilio, MacGregor was a Senior Consultant at Inventus and Vice President of European eDisclosure Services at FRONTEO USA. MacGregor is also the founder of the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists' (ACEDS) UK chapter. He currently sits on the board and is responsible for chapter membership.

About Consilio

Consilio is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services. The company supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Consilio has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, contracts management, legal analytics, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. Consilio and its global family of companies, Advanced Discovery, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., employ leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America.

