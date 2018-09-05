Posts more than 40% growth as more than 100 companies partner to take advantage of unique BLE/AoA-based solutions for accurate indoor positioning

Quuppa, a company that delivers the world's most advanced indoor positioning technology, today announced its partner ecosystem has grown more than 40 percent since it was announced earlier this year, and now includes more than 100 best-of-breed companies worldwide serving a variety of industries that demand real-time precision location capabilities, including manufacturing and logistics, healthcare, law enforcement and security, sports, retail, government and others.

With the Quuppa Intelligent Location System-which incorporates a unique combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and the Angle of Arrival (AoA) methodology-as its foundation, the Quuppa Ecosystem is delivering on its promise to provide open, low-cost and scalable solutions for applications that demand the most accurate, real-time positioning of assets and people. Ecosystem partners include companies that provide software solutions, tags, and installation services, as well as system integrators and solution providers that provide end-to-end solutions utilizing Quuppa's ultra-reliable "dot on the map."

"Since the beginning of the year, Quuppa has seen interest in its partner ecosystem escalate as demand rises for precision location across a wealth of new industries and applications," said Fabio Belloni, chief customer officer and co-founder, Quuppa. "Quuppa has taken a location-first strategy, using BLE and the AoA methodology alongside advanced positioning algorithms we have developed over the past 15 years. We are committed to providing our ecosystem partners the industry's best indoor positioning technology, and are quickly becoming the technology partner of choice for companies that demand highly accurate location without compromising compatibility or cost."

The Quuppa Ecosystem provides an open positioning platform in terms of hardware and software APIs, allowing each partner to focus on its core competencies and drive value for its customers using Quuppa's technology as the location solution of choice, helping bring projects quickly to a successful completion. The BLE standardization of real-time location services (RTLS) using AoA and the Angle of Departure (AoD) method has reached a point where BLE chip manufacturers have started to promote their prototype AoA/AoD chipsets. "Because of its work in this area over the past 15 years, Quuppa's solutions have already incorporated the crucial features and functionalities required to enable large-scale deployments using BLE and the AoA methodology, providing our partners a head start in delivering solutions based on the industry's best indoor positioning," Belloni said.

"As the demand for precision location accuracy in our industry continues to grow, Quuppa has become a valuable partner," said Iacopo Carreras, chief executive officer, Thinkinside. "The open nature of the Quuppa Intelligent Location System makes it easy and cost-effective to bring new functionality and value to our products and customers. We look forward to our continued collaboration in driving new solutions to market based on Quuppa's accurate positioning technology."

To learn more about Quuppa's Ecosystem and its powerful solutions for indoor location services, visit Quuppa at www.quuppa.com.

About Quuppa

Quuppa has raised the bar for indoor positioning, delivering the world's most reliable, accurate indoor location positioning thanks to its unique combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and the Angle of Arrival (AoA) methodology, as well as its advanced location algorithms that have been developed over the course of more than 15 years. The Quuppa Ecosystem has more than 100 partners around the world today who are using Quuppa's open positioning platform to deliver accurate, cost-effective indoor location solutions to companies in a range of industries, including manufacturing and logistics, retail, healthcare, sports, law enforcement and security, government and others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005541/en/

Contacts:

Calysto Communications

Kimberly T. Kennedy, +1-781-603-6066

kkennedy@calysto.com