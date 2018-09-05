SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Fire Hose Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. Stringent regulations are being imposed across the commercial and industrial industries to reinforce new fire safety measures. This is subsequently resulting in an increase in the adoption of fire fighting equipment, such as fire hoses among end-users.

Global Fire Hose Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

"Buyers should prefer suppliers who offer corrosion management services to protect the fire hoses from corrosion damage," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "The suppliers should also be assessed on their ability toprovide a variety of fire hose jackets based on the buyer's nature of usage," added Tridib.

This report offers a functional overview of the fire fighting equipment, fire hose types, and the global supply market. This information will help in strategizing an effective category management plan in terms of price and productivity.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facilitymanagement category offer a comprehensive coverage of category pricing strategies and supplier performance metrics. The reports also offer insights into supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers achieve their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the fire hose market.

High demand for the type 3 fire hose

Increasing focus on improving the fire safety standards by the construction, mining, and oil and gas industries.

Report scope snapshot: Fire hose market

Cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Suppliers selection

Service level agreement

Supplier selection criteria

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

