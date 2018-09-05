Esker, a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, announced today that it has opened a new subsidiary in Hong Kong, further strengthening the company's international development strategy.

Esker is one of the few mid-sized French companies that has achieved international success generating 61 percent of its sales outside of France and featuring 13 subsidiaries worldwide with more than 20 employee nationalities. This achievement is all the more exemplary in an industry where leading players are often American or Nordic.

Joining the existing Southeast Asian subsidiaries in Malaysia and Singapore, Esker's Hong Kong office will meet several objectives, including:

Provide an onsite presence for an increasing number of customers, particularly in the luxury sector, including Kering, Esquel, QNet, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) Watch and Jewelry and LVMH Fashion Group

particularly in the luxury sector, including Kering, Esquel, QNet, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) Watch and Jewelry and LVMH Fashion Group Strengthen its global presence in Asia, with locations in Hong Kong and Singapore, the two markets with the most decision-making centers in Asia

To meet the needs of local customers, two consultants are already working in Esker's new Hong Kong office, and the company will soon welcome new Chinese speaking employees.

"From the onset, Esker has looked to expand internationally. Today, our goal is to anticipate the emergence of new, high-growth markets," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "Hong Kong, like Singapore, is a key location that will allow us to further our reach into the Asia-Pacific region. This new subsidiary will also allow us to approach the Chinese market more strategically."

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their order-to-cash (O2C) and purchase-to-pay (P2P) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005220/en/

Contacts:

Esker

Press Contact:

Gina Leranth, 608-828-6141

gina.leranth@esker.com

or

Investor Relations Contact:

Emmanuel Olivier, +33 (0)4 72 83 46 46

olivier@esker.fr