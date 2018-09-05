Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company, based in Richmond, British Columbia, is a direct-sales retailer of children's apparel operating in Canada and the US.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Peekaboo" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_hhaxqbsv/Peekaboo-Beans-Inc-CSEBEAN-New-Listing

The company designs and manufactures children's apparel that is stylish, functional and allows free, unstructured play for children. Peekaboo's design team in British Columbia works with child development specialists, educators, and therapists to review, evaluate and create new designs that take into consideration the developmental needs of children by creating value with versatile pieces and longevity through quality construction. The company does not own or operate any manufacturing facilities.

The company works closely with a limited number of third-party contract manufacturers to provide custom designed fabrics who adhere to a vendor code of ethics regarding social and environmental sustainability practices. The fabrics that Peekaboo designs in-house for its apparel are third-party tested by an independent testing and certification system for all stages of production from textile raw materials to end products.

The requirement is that all components of an item comply with the required criteria without exception, including the outer material, sewing threads, linings, prints, etc., as well as non-textile accessories such as buttons, zip fasteners, rivets, etc. for harmful substances and sensitivity to skin contact.

Peekaboo's apparel is sold exclusively through a direct-sales network of independent sales representatives or "Stylists" in Canada and the US. This business model provides moms an opportunity to earn an extra income around their lifestyle, choosing their own time commitment and working as little as they prefer.

Traci Costa, Founder, President and CEO, stated: "We are excited to be listing on the CSE as we continue to expand across North America. Moving to the CSE is a strategic move for the Company; as we transition into a new phase of our development, lowering costs will allow us to focus on producing revenue that will benefit both the Company and our shareholders."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.peekaboobeans.com, contact Traci Costa, President and CEO, at 604-279-2326.

Investor relations is handled by Kin Communications, which can be reached at 866-604-6730 or email BEAN@KinCommunications.com.

