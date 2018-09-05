Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - Bougainville Ventures Inc. (CSE: BOG) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Bougainville, through share holdings and joint ventures, holds positions in real estate and facilities, which are offered as fully built out turnkey solutions to luxury crop growers.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Bougainville" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_z2hgigya/Bougainville-Ventures-Inc-CSEBOG-New-Listing

Bougainville itself is not a licensed marijuana grower or retailer but instead focuses on providing management, capital, and other services. It will retain an ownership interest in real estate, infrastructure and equipment leased by luxury crop growers.

The company has a joint venture with Green Venture, private British Columbia registered corporation, which intends to become the primary equipment and greenhouse supplier for its tenant businesses, by offering fully built-out, turnkey solutions to licensed I-502 tenant-growers and other high value premium cash crop growers who will lease facilities for production and processing. The first 10,000 square foot greenhouse in Oroville, Washington has been completed and is ready for occupancy by its first tenant-grower partner, a I-502 licensed marijuana grower in Washington. To satisfy the expected demand from tenant-growers, a second greenhouse project will be operational halfway through the company's first year of operations.

Bougainville plans to enter into other joint venture arrangements similar to its joint venture arrangement with Green Venture

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.bougainvilleinc.com, contact Andy Jagpal, President and CEO, at andy@bougainvilleinc.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com