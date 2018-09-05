Norcross, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - Micromeritics Instruments and Malvern Panalytical have announced today a new collaborative sales partnership. This strategic relationship brings two highly respected, market leading instrument providers together to offer customers an extensive and effective combined solution approach for materials and particle characterization. In several key markets around the world, Micromeritics will serve as a non-exclusive distributor for the world's most widely used Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) and Zeta Potential systems, the Malvern Panalytical's Zetasizer family of instruments. This will ultimately help drive customer innovation helping them to improve the performance of their products and processes.

"Collaborating with a progressive innovator and highly respected leader such as Malvern Panalytical aligns with our strategic development to deliver greater value in analytical instrument solutions for our customers," said Preston Hendrix, President of Micromeritics Instruments. "Micromeritics has always put our customers' interests first, and this partnership is further proof of that commitment to deliver excellence in materials characterization."

Paolo Carmassi, President of Malvern Panalytical, also highlighted the importance of this collaboration in supporting customers and commented that, "Access to critical analytical data is essential to generating the insight required to enable rapid, cost-effective development of innovative new materials, products and processes. Our partnership with Micromeritics will assist scientists and engineers in obtaining this critical data, bringing increased tangible value to our customers and growing our capability to effectively support applications we currently do not serve."

This announcement follows the recent acquisitions by Micromeritics of Freeman Technology Corporation, Ltd (Gloucestershire, UK) and Process Integral Development S.L. (Madrid, Spain), providing capabilities for process and product optimization across a wide variety of applications. The Zetasizer distribution agreement further adds to this capability, providing support for the development of novel nanomaterials.

About Malvern Panalytical (www.malvernpanalytical.com)

Malvern Panalytical technologies are used by scientists and engineers in a wide range of industries and organizations to solve the challenges associated with maximizing productivity, developing better quality products and getting them to market faster. Our mission is to create superior, customer-focused solutions and services to deliver tangible economic impact through chemical, physical and structural analysis of materials.

Underpinned by extensive industry knowledge and technical and applications expertise, Malvern Panalytical instruments help users better understand a wide variety of materials, from proteins and polymers to metals and building materials. Our technologies enable the measurement of parameters such as particle size, shape and zeta potential, biomolecular interactions and stability, rheological properties, elemental concentrations and crystallographic structure. Highly reliable and robust characterization of these properties is fundamental to predicting how a product will behave during use, to optimizing its performance and achieving manufacturing excellence.

Malvern Panalytical was formed by the merger of Malvern Instruments and PANalytical on 1st January, 2017, and employs over 2,000 people worldwide. With R&D and manufacturing sites in North America, Europe and China, and a global sales and service presence, we provide unrivalled levels of customer support. Malvern Panalytical is a strong player and innovator in the materials characterization market, providing expert solutions for superior actionable insight.

Malvern Panalytical is part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instruments and controls company.

About Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (www.micromeritics.com)

Micromeritics Instruments Corporation, a privately held company headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, USA, is a leading global provider of high-quality scientific instrumentation for material characterization. In business for over 55 years, Micromeritics' offerings include techniques for characterization of density/volume, surface area and porosity, physical and chemical adsorption, size and shape of particles, porous materials and powders. In addition to designing, building and selling its own instrumentation, Micromeritics, under its Particulate Systems brand, also offers complementary OEM and private label instruments through the Micromeritics global sales channel and distributor partners. Micromeritics also operates fee-for-service testing, certification and methods development laboratories under the Particle Testing Authority and Porotechnology brands in Asia (Shanghai, China); the Americas (Norcross, GA / Kingwood, TX, USA); and Europe (Aachen, Germany).

Malvern Zetasizer Ultra Pro Dynamic Light Scattering Systems

Part of the Zetasizer family of products - "the world's most widely used systems for nanoparticle and colloid size and charge measurements".