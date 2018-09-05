

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the value of exports falling and the value of imports rising, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $50.1 billion in July from a revised $45.7 billion in June.



Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $50.1 billion from the $46.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider deficit was partly due to the decrease in the value of exports, which dropped by 1 percent to $211.1 billion in July from $213.2 billion in June.



The Commerce Department said exports of civilian aircraft, soybeans, and other goods showed notable declines during the month.



On the other hand, the report said the value of imports climbed by 0.9 percent to $261.2 billion in July from $258.9 billion in June.



Imports of computers and accessories, automotive vehicles and parts, crude oil, and other goods showed significant increases, while imports of pharmaceutical preparations fell sharply.



The Commerce Department also said the goods deficit widened to $73.1 billion in July and the services surplus narrowed to $23.1 billion.



