The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 4 September 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1350.13 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1341.47 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1378.60 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1369.94 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

