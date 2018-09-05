

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Wednesday reported an increase in system traffic, capacity and load factor for the month of August 2018.



The airline said that its total system traffic for the month of August 2018 was 22.40 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, up 3.6 percent from 21.62 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



Monthly total system capacity for August was 25.46 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 3.5 percent from 24.59 billion ASMs in the prior-year period.



Total system load factor for the month was 88.0 percent, up 0.1 points from 87.9 percent in the same period last year.



The airline said it carried 18.3 million customers across its broad global network, a record for the month of August.



