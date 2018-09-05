sprite-preloader
05.09.2018
AECI Limited - Update to the Programme Memorandum

PR Newswire

London, September 5

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
("AECI" or "the Issuer")

NOTIFICATION OF AN UPDATE TO THEPROGRAMME MEMORANDUM


AECI has received approval from the JSE Limited ("JSE") of its amended programme memorandum dated 4 September 2018 ("the Amended PM"), established in relation to the Issuer's ZAR5 000 000 000,00 Domestic Medium Term Note Programme. A summary of the changes effected is provided below:

  • AEL Holdco Limited, a guarantor to the programme, has amended its name to AECI Mining Solutions Limited and Paardevlei Properties Proprietary Limited has been removed as a guarantor. Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited and AECI Mauritius Ltd have been added as new guarantors to the programme. The changes to the guarantee have been effected accordingly;
  • AECI has updated the terms and conditions in accordance with paragraphs 7.26 - 7.27 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements ("the Requirements");
  • the Investor Considerations section has been removed from the "Description of AECI Limited" section and included as a separate section in the programme;
  • an update to the Issuer's Description has been effected in accordance with paragraph 7.24 of the Requirements; and
  • other technical amendments have been made to give effect to the above-mentioned changes.

The Amended PM and guarantee are available for inspection at the registered office of the Issuer and have been made available for inspection on its website at https://www.aeci.co.za/investor-relation-debt-capital-markets.php

The Amended PM will also be available for inspection on the JSE website at www.jse.co.za.

5 September 2018

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place
Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road
Sandton 2196, South Africa
P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa


