AECI Limited - Update to the Programme Memorandum

AECI Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Issuer")

NOTIFICATION OF AN UPDATE TO THEPROGRAMME MEMORANDUM



AECI has received approval from the JSE Limited ("JSE") of its amended programme memorandum dated 4 September 2018 ("the Amended PM"), established in relation to the Issuer's ZAR5 000 000 000,00 Domestic Medium Term Note Programme. A summary of the changes effected is provided below:

AEL Holdco Limited, a guarantor to the programme, has amended its name to AECI Mining Solutions Limited and Paardevlei Properties Proprietary Limited has been removed as a guarantor. Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited and AECI Mauritius Ltd have been added as new guarantors to the programme. The changes to the guarantee have been effected accordingly;

AECI has updated the terms and conditions in accordance with paragraphs 7.26 - 7.27 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements ("the Requirements");

the Investor Considerations section has been removed from the "Description of AECI Limited" section and included as a separate section in the programme;

an update to the Issuer's Description has been effected in accordance with paragraph 7.24 of the Requirements; and

other technical amendments have been made to give effect to the above-mentioned changes.

The Amended PM and guarantee are available for inspection at the registered office of the Issuer and have been made available for inspection on its website at https://www.aeci.co.za/investor-relation-debt-capital-markets.php

The Amended PM will also be available for inspection on the JSE website at www.jse.co.za.



5 September 2018

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Think Precinct, 1 Merchant Place

Cnr Fredman Drive & Rivonia Road

Sandton 2196, South Africa

P O Box 786273, Sandton, 2146, South Africa