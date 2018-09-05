In the second quarter, India installed solar projects amounting to 52 per cent less capacity quarter-over-quarter, due to uncertainties around trade cases, module price fluctuations and PPA renegotiations prompted by record low solar tender bids.India installed only 1.6 GW of PV capacity from April to June, compared to 3.3 GW in the first quarter. Large scale installations accounted for 74 per cent - 1.2 GW - of the figure and rooftop solar the remaining 415 MW. Cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of June was 24.6 GW, with large scale projects supplying 90 per cent and rooftop solar ...

