Germany's Deger Energie and India-based Kavitsu Robotronix will open a new solar PV tracker manufacturing facility in India. The first products are set to come off the production line in January 2019.Marking its entry into the Indian solar market, Germany-based tracker manufacturer, Deger Energie GmbH & Co. KG has teamed up with Kavitsu Robotronix Pvt Ltd to create a new joint venture company, Kavitsu Deger Pvt Ltd. Under the partnership, the two will set up a PV tracker manufacturing facility in Satara, Maharashtra. A spokesperson tells pv magazine that 10,000 units per year will be manufactured ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...