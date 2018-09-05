SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Event Management Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.The event management software market is predicted to witness an accelerating spend growth momentum. This growth is attributed to the high demand for event management tools that are being leveraged by the third-party event organizers to simplify the event management process for local and global events. Among other major factors, the high demand for cloud-based event management software is also promoting the event management software market's growth to a significant extent.

"In the event management software market, internal requirements such as the number of features required, or the method of implementation should form the base of the supplier selection criteria. This necessitates investments in fabricating technical RFP and PQQ for the buyers to choose the most viable suppliers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer significant insight into procurement organization objectives and identifies key cost and volume drivers impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the event management software market.

High demand for cloud-based management system

Faster growth of the ticketing and analytics software segments of the global event management software market.

Report scope snapshot: Event management software market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Category pricing insights

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Volume drivers impacting pricing

Outlook for input costs

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

