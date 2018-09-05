SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Event Management Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.The event management software market is predicted to witness an accelerating spend growth momentum. This growth is attributed to the high demand for event management tools that are being leveraged by the third-party event organizers to simplify the event management process for local and global events. Among other major factors, the high demand for cloud-based event management software is also promoting the event management software market's growth to a significant extent.
"In the event management software market, internal requirements such as the number of features required, or the method of implementation should form the base of the supplier selection criteria. This necessitates investments in fabricating technical RFP and PQQ for the buyers to choose the most viable suppliers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer significant insight into procurement organization objectives and identifies key cost and volume drivers impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the event management software market.
- High demand for cloud-based management system
- Faster growth of the ticketing and analytics software segments of the global event management software market.
|
