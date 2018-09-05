Composition of Valmet's Nomination Board

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 5, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EET

According to Valmet Oyj's Annual General Meeting's decision, Valmet's Nomination Board consists of the representatives of Valmet's four largest shareholders as of September 1 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors as an expert member. Should a shareholder not wish to exercise his/her nomination right, the right shall be transferred to the next largest shareholder who otherwise would not be entitled to nominate a member.

Based on the shareholders register in Euroclear on September 1, 2018, Valmet Oyj's largest shareholders represented in the Nomination Board are Solidium Oy, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company. The following persons have been nominated as their representatives to Valmet's Nomination Board:

- Antti Mäkinen, Managing Director, Solidium Oy (11.14% of share capital and votes)

- Risto Murto, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (2.78% of share capital and votes)

- Satu Huber, CEO, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company (2.40% of share capital and votes)

- Jouko Pölönen, President and CEO, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (2.28% of share capital and votes)

Bo Risberg, Chairman of Valmet's Board of Directors, will serve as the Nomination Board's expert member. The Nomination Board is to prepare proposals on the composition and members of the Board of Directors, and their remuneration for the next Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on March 21, 2019.

Further information, please contact:

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0026

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 627 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir (http://www.twitter.com/valmetir)

Processing of personal data (https://www.valmet.com/content_folder/processing-of-personal-data/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

