Klaipedos Nafta: Selection of candidates for independent Board members of AB Klaipedos Nafta is announced

According to the AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company period for selection of candidates for independent Board members of the Company is from 5September 2018 to 5October 2018 (inclusive).

Following the requirements of the description of the selection of an independent Board member, approved by Supervisory Board, the selection is performed for one position of an independent Board member. After the selection procedures are performed, a decision regarding election of a Board member will be made by the Supervisory Board.

The notice regarding the selection of candidates for independent Board members and documents of the selection are announced on the Company's internet site: https://www.kn.lt/en/news/news/the-supervisory-board-of-kn-looking-for-candidates-for-independent-board-members-of-the-company-/2606

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594