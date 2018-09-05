sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,498 Euro		-0,004
-0,80 %
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.09.2018 | 15:41
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Klaipedos Nafta: Selection of candidates for independent Board members of AB Klaipedos Nafta is announced

According to the AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company period for selection of candidates for independent Board members of the Company is from 5th September 2018 to 5th October 2018 (inclusive).

Following the requirements of the description of the selection of an independent Board member, approved by Supervisory Board, the selection is performed for one position of an independent Board member. After the selection procedures are performed, a decision regarding election of a Board member will be made by the Supervisory Board.

The notice regarding the selection of candidates for independent Board members and documents of the selection are announced on the Company's internet site: https://www.kn.lt/en/news/news/the-supervisory-board-of-kn-looking-for-candidates-for-independent-board-members-of-the-company-/2606

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)