Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article discussing SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE: EASY) (FSE: 39H). CEO Marc Geen and President Brian Peery recently sat down with Jeremy Szafron of The Green Scene Podcast to discuss these industry dynamics and what they've been up to over the past couple of months to prepare. The podcast has already received over 50,000 listens and has global reach.

Canada's cannabis industry is gearing up for recreational legalization on October 17, but investors may want to look beyond the 'unicorn' producers. While funded capacity may have been the buzzword over the past couple of years, quality and distribution have become the most important considerations as the market comes online. Everyone is starting from the same point when it comes to building a brand reputation in the new industry.

Unique Approach

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club represents a collective of the top growers in Canada, sharing decades of knowledge and experience to produce the finest product in the world. The company was founded by descendants of Canada's most successful farming cooperative, Sun-Rype Ltd., which was founded to profitably use process-grade apples rather than tossing them, and grew to reach over C$100 million in annual revenue by 2007.

Marc Geen carried on the tradition of Sun-Rype by bringing together a collective of world-class growers with a lifetime of experience producing the best cannabis in the world. SpeakEasy acts as an incubator that shares knowledge, resources, and operational expertise with these independent growers-a model similar to YCombinator in Silicon Valley. The result is a rich set of ultra-premium products, each with their own unique story behind them.

Management expects these products to command a premium in Canada's cannabis industry. With everyone starting at the same point, the company is working on innovative packaging and branding that will set its products apart on store shelves. The combination of authenticity and product quality will ultimately determine which licensed producers succeed, with premium products commanding 66 percent higher prices in many markets.

Perfect Location

SpeakEasy Cannabis' entire operation is situated on 290 acres of land in British Columbia's Golden Mile, which has been called the Napa Valley of Cannabis for its ideal growing conditions. The company's 10,000 sq. ft. optimized, indoor facility is designed to produce ultra-premium cannabis flower, while its 2.9 million sq. ft. outdoor growing space will produce high volume, low-cost products that will be used to create edibles and extracts.

The company remains in the final stages of Health Canada's approval process for an ACMPR license after answering three separate sets of questions. While the license has been pending, the company has been busy planning for its second phase of growth. The team began an 80,000 sq. ft. expansion project and are going through the review process for the planned outdoor production, with plans to start planting next Spring.

Unlike many other LPs using a hub-and-spokes model, the company's operation is situated on its single 290-acre piece of land. The goal is for everyone to work together in the same area without having to worry about the added logistics and complexity associated with managing a multi-province footprint. Of course, it's also all located in one of the most ideal growing regions in the entire world for cannabis plants.

Looking Ahead

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE: EASY) represents a compelling investment opportunity in Canada's burgeoning cannabis industry ahead of recreational legalization in October. Investors that are looking beyond production capacity may want to consider the company given its unique growers' collective business model and its commitment to growing and selling the best products available today.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.speakeasygrowers.com

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/depth-interview-canadian-farming-royalty-enters-cannabis-space-leveraging-wealth-agricultural-experience/

CannabisFN.com is not an independent financial investment advisor or broker-dealer. You should always consult with your own independent legal, tax, and/or investment professionals before making any investment decisions.

