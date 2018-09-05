Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market entry strategy engagement on the life sciences industry. A leading life sciences industry player wanted to devise effective strategies to establish their presence in the international market segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005593/en/

Infiniti's market entry strategy helps a life sciences industry client enter an international market segment. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the life sciences industry experts at Infiniti "The high costs and complexities associated with the development and marketing of products are compelling life sciences industry players to redefine their business models."

The life sciences industry is witnessing major developments in the drug manufacturing processes adopted by players across the globe. This has resulted in groundbreaking results that have not only enhanced business operations but have brought in major transformations within the industry. However, such developments have made it ever-more difficult for players to innovate and evolve. Life sciences industry players also face challenges due to siloed legacy systems and the ever-increasing need to improve the time-to-market. Therefore to tackle the challenges and meet the dynamic operational requirements leading companies are now looking at reexamining their business strategies.

The market entry strategy presented by Infiniti Research helped the life sciences industry client, to gauge and prioritize the risks in the international market segments.

This market entry strategy provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain a better understanding of the potential factors affecting market growth

Venture into international markets

This market entry strategy provided predictive insights on:

Expanding business reach in the new market segments

Selecting an appropriate business model to maximize profitability

