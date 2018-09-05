

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its most major counterparts in early New York deals on Wednesday.



The euro advanced to 6-day highs of 1.1320 against the franc and 129.98 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.1254 and 128.60, respectively.



The euro hit a 5-day high of 1.1640 against the greenback, reversing from an early low of 1.1543.



The single currency appreciated to more than a 5-week high of 1.5331 against the loonie and a 2-1/2-year high of 1.6201 against the aussie, reversing from its early lows of 1.5241 and 1.6071, respectively.



The euro recovered to 1.7703 against the kiwi, from an early low of 1.7629. The currency had set a 3-year high of 1.7735 against the kiwi at 9:00 pm ET.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.15 against the franc, 131.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the greenback, 1.55 against the loonie, 1.80 against the kiwi and 1.63 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX