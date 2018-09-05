Neo Industrial Plc: Neo Industrial: Large underground cable contract to Reka Cables

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 SEPTEMBER 2018 at 5:00 PM

Neo Industrial: Large underground cable contract to Reka Cables

Neo Industrial Plc's subsidiary Reka Cables Ltd has received a substantial contract for underground power cables of a total value of approximately EUR 7 million. The deliveries will be made during 2019-2021. Underground power cables are used when building grids that are not vulnerable to weather conditions.





Hyvinkää, September 5, 2018

Ralf Sohlström

Managing Director





Further information:

Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +35840 770 2720





