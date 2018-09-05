sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.09.2018 | 16:05
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Neo Industrial Plc: Neo Industrial: Large underground cable contract to Reka Cables

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 SEPTEMBER 2018 at 5:00 PM

Neo Industrial: Large underground cable contract to Reka Cables

Neo Industrial Plc's subsidiary Reka Cables Ltd has received a substantial contract for underground power cables of a total value of approximately EUR 7 million. The deliveries will be made during 2019-2021. Underground power cables are used when building grids that are not vulnerable to weather conditions.


Hyvinkää, September 5, 2018
Ralf Sohlström
Managing Director


Further information:
Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +35840 770 2720


www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)